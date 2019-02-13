|
Joe Bryan Huey, 78, of Savannah, Georgia, husband of Lynda Holland Huey entered into eternal rest Sunday, February 10, 2019. His Funeral Service will be held Friday, February 15, 2019 in J. HENRY STUHR, INC. DOWNTOWN CHAPEL, 232 Calhoun Street at 1:00 p.m. The family will receive friends Friday in the Downtown Chapel one hour prior to service. Burial services will be held Saturday in Hillcrest Abbey East Memorial Park, Savannah, GA at 12:00 p.m.
Joe was born December 31, 1940 in Edgefield, South Carolina, son of the late Newell Ralph Huey and Annie Laurie Bryan Huey. He was a retired Yard Clerk with CSX Railroad.
Joe is survived by his wife, Lynda of Charleston, SC; daughter, Jennifer Huey Thompson (Matt) of Mount Pleasant, SC; and two grandchildren: Lewella Thompson and Parker Thompson.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Feb. 13, 2019