Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC 29401
(843) 723-2524
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Hillcrest Abbey East Memorial Park
Savannah, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joe Huey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joe Bryan Huey


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joe Bryan Huey Obituary
Joe Bryan Huey, 78, of Savannah, Georgia, husband of Lynda Holland Huey entered into eternal rest Sunday, February 10, 2019. His Funeral Service will be held Friday, February 15, 2019 in J. HENRY STUHR, INC. DOWNTOWN CHAPEL, 232 Calhoun Street at 1:00 p.m. The family will receive friends Friday in the Downtown Chapel one hour prior to service. Burial services will be held Saturday in Hillcrest Abbey East Memorial Park, Savannah, GA at 12:00 p.m.

Joe was born December 31, 1940 in Edgefield, South Carolina, son of the late Newell Ralph Huey and Annie Laurie Bryan Huey. He was a retired Yard Clerk with CSX Railroad.

Joe is survived by his wife, Lynda of Charleston, SC; daughter, Jennifer Huey Thompson (Matt) of Mount Pleasant, SC; and two grandchildren: Lewella Thompson and Parker Thompson.

A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Feb. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
Download Now