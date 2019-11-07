|
Hinesville - Joe Mack Adams Joe Mack Adams, 84, of Hinesville, GA, passed away on October 6, 2019, in Claxton, GA after a brief illness.
Born in Montgomery County to Ernest Everett Adams and Lilly Jo McAllister on November 9, 1934, Joe Mack went to school in and around Uvalda, GA. He worked as a carpenter in Savannah, GA, and retired in 1998 from the construction and support department of Coastal Utilities after thirty years. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved fishing and hunting as well as spending time with his loving family.
Joe Mac is survived by his loving wife of sixty-six years, Martha Lou Adams, and his children, Steven L. Adams of Savannah, Georgia, Joann Adams Wilson (Donald) of Ludowici, GA, and Jan Adams DiNitto (Paul) of Statesboro, GA. Additionally, he is survived by three grandsons, Thomas Adam Wilson of Panama City, Florida, Connor DiNitto and Nicholas DiNitto of Statesboro, GA, and two great-grandchildren. Joe Mack was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Terri Adams (Steve).
Services will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel in Hinesville, GA. Visitation will be 12-1 pm. The funeral service will follow at 1:00 PM. Interment will be in the McAllister Cemetery in Montgomery County at a later date.
Joe Mack touched numerous lives with his kindness and love and will be forever missed by all.
Savannah Morning News November 7, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on Nov. 7, 2019