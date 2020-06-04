Or Copy this URL to Share

Send an Email

Share Joe's life story with friends and family

Share Joe's life story with friends and family



Statesboro, GA

Mr. Joe Robert Brannen, Sr., 81, died Tuesday June 2, 2020. Served City of Statesboro as a 3 term City Council member from 1998 ;mayor of Statesboro 2010. Visitation: 5-8pm Friday at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro. Funeral Saturday at 11am at Statesboro First Baptist Church.

Savannah Morning News

June 5, 2020

Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at

savannahnow.com/obituaries

Mr. Joe Robert Brannen, Sr.Statesboro, GAMr. Joe Robert Brannen, Sr., 81, died Tuesday June 2, 2020. Served City of Statesboro as a 3 term City Council member from 1998 ;mayor of Statesboro 2010. Visitation: 5-8pm Friday at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro. Funeral Saturday at 11am at Statesboro First Baptist Church. www.joineranderson.com Savannah Morning NewsJune 5, 2020Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store