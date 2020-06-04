Mr. Joe Robert Brannen, Sr.
Statesboro, GA
Mr. Joe Robert Brannen, Sr., 81, died Tuesday June 2, 2020. Served City of Statesboro as a 3 term City Council member from 1998 ;mayor of Statesboro 2010. Visitation: 5-8pm Friday at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro. Funeral Saturday at 11am at Statesboro First Baptist Church. www.joineranderson.com
Savannah Morning News
June 5, 2020
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Statesboro, GA
Mr. Joe Robert Brannen, Sr., 81, died Tuesday June 2, 2020. Served City of Statesboro as a 3 term City Council member from 1998 ;mayor of Statesboro 2010. Visitation: 5-8pm Friday at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro. Funeral Saturday at 11am at Statesboro First Baptist Church. www.joineranderson.com
Savannah Morning News
June 5, 2020
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.