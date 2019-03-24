|
Joel Thomas Parks, 36, passed away at his home in Dallas, Texas in the early hours of March 14, 2019. Joel was born born in Michigan, September 29, 1982. Joel was a Combat Veteran who served in the U.S. Army 3rd Infantry Division. He was a firefighter with Savannah Fire and Emergency Services from 2006-2013. Joel received a degree in Economics from Armstrong Atlantic State University; he worked as an Economist with the U.S. Department of Labor in Dallas. Joel was an avid Rugby player, and an adventurer, he loved literature and music, he gave the best hugs and was renowned for his humor and turn of phrase. He is survived by his daughter Maria, his wife Erin, his mother, father, step father, two sisters, and many friends and family who love him.
A memorial for Joel will be held Saturday, March 30th at 10:30 a.m., at Asbury Memorial United Methodist Church, 1008 E Henry St, Savannah, GA 31401. Reception to follow in the fellowship hall.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Mar. 24, 2019