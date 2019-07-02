|
Mr. Joey Lawler, age 50, passed away June 29, 2019. Joey and his wife are the proud owners of J&M Seafood in Port Wentworth. Joey carried with him a big smile and an even bigger heart. He loved and hugged everyone he met. His love for music, playing cards, and fishing were only outdone by his love for friends and family. Joey is survived by his wife of 12 years, Michelle Lawler; daughters, Kendall Lawler of Springfield, Catherine Rose and Kristan Smith, both of Savannah; granddaughter, Serenity Rose Price; brothers, Wayne (Terry) Lawler of Oak Park, Mike Lawler of Bloomingdale, Bobby (Sharon) Lawler of Faulkville, and Wade Lawler of Port Wentworth; several cousins, nieces, nephews, and life-long friends. Visitation: 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 2nd at the funeral home.
Funeral: 3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3rd in the chapel of the funeral home followed by burial at Bethel Cemetery on Littleneck Road. Friends may sign the online register book at www.stricklandandsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Savannah Morning News on July 2, 2019