John Anthony Hechavarria, 46, of Savannah, Georgia, died Sunday afternoon, May 31, 2020, at his home with his family at his side. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Gamble Funeral Service - 410 Stephenson Avenue. Please share your thoughts about John and his life at www.gamblefuneralservice.com.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.