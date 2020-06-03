HEARTFELT Prayers to family and friends. My deepest sympathy. John had away to light up the room with his smile. He will be missed and loved by many.
John A. Hechavarria
Savannah
The funeral service for John Anthony Hechavarria, 46, of Savannah, Georgia, will be held at 10 o'clock Thursday morning, June 4, 2020, at the graveside, Greenwich section of Bonaventure Cemetery, conducted by Pastor C. Michael Chastain.
Please share your thoughts about John and his life at www.gamblefuneralservice.com.
Savannah Morning News
Savannah
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.