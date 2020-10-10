John Alexander George, Jr.
Savannah
John Alexander George, Jr., 72, passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020 after battling a long illness.
Mr. George was born October 19, 1947 in Toombs County. He was honorably discharged from the Georgia Air National Guard, 117th Air Control Savannah and the U.S. Naval Reserve. For more than 40 years, he was an Elevator Constructor. Past memberships include Solomon's Lodge #1, Scottish Rite, Alee Shriner's, and Royal Order of Jesters. He was an active member of St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and will be greatly missed.
His parents, John Alexander George, Sr., and Marry Nell Ferguson George preceded him in death.
Surviving are his wife, Debra George; son, Brian Cartee (Julie); daughter, Julie Boyd (Brian); brothers, Donald George (Beth), Joseph George (Cindy), Scott George (Connie), and grandchildren, Megan, Sean, Marshall, Marissa, and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Monday, October 12, 2020 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Islands Chapel.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church. Burial will be private.
Remembrances may be made to St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, P.O. Box 30859, Savannah, GA 31410.
