Guyton - John Arthur Battle Mr. John Arthur Battle, 82, passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019, at Effingham County Hospital.
Mr. John was born on May 13, 1937 in Schley County to John and Ruth Battle. He was a graduate of Georgia Southwestern College and a United States Navy Veteran. Mr. Battle was a 32* member of Guyton Masonic Lodge # 428, F. & A.M's, and a member of the Scottish Rite of Freemasonry. For many years Mr. John served as a representative on the Effingham County Zoning Board, and on the board of the Effingham County Chapter of Habitat for Humanity. He was also a member of Guyton Christian Church, where he served as an Elder Emeritus.
He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Ruth Battle; and sisters, Glenda Avery, Jean Eason and JoAnn Smith.
Survivors include: his loving wife of 54 years, Jelane Battle; daughter, Audra Jennings of Guyton; grandchildren, John Thomas Jennings and Stuart Trent Jennings; aunt, Emmalee Highnote; and a number of nieces, nephews and cousins.
A visitation will be held for friends and family on Sunday, August 18, 2019 from 1:30 - 2:30PM at Guyton Christian Church with funeral services following at 2:30PM. Interment will follow in Guyton Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be: his grandsons, John Jennings & Stuart Jennings and his nephews, Al Eason, Smitty Eason, Michael Pevey and Les Pevey. Honorary Pallbearers will be the Elders and Masons of Guyton Christian Church.
Savannah Morning News August 17, 2019
