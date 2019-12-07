|
|
John C. Russom
Savannah, Georgia
John C. Russom passed away peacefully December 6, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. He was born on January 27, 1940 to John E. Russom and Ruby Griffin Russom. John worked with The Base Exchange at Hunter Air Force Base until he was transferred to Marietta. After returning to Savannah he worked in Commercial Real Estate. He purchased his own Apartment Complex and operated it until he retired. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Elizabeth R. Smith, Sylvia R. Blake, and Karen R. Smith. He is survived by his sisters Barbara J. Daggett, Shirley R. Stewart, (Bob); brother, Donald J. Russom and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews, and a brother in law Harris Blake. The family greatly appreciates the care given by Hospice and nurse Michelle and his brother Donald Russom. No funeral services will be held and a private graveside service will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery. His burial will be next to his Father and Mother.
Savannah Morning News
12/8/2019
Published in Savannah Morning News from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019