John Charles Ogilvie
Fort Myers, FL
Colonel John Charles Ogilvie, USA Retired, born on January 12, 1924 in Savannah, Georgia, to the late Mary Eva Moore Ogilvie and the late Philip Smythe Ogilvie, passed away at age 96 on May 9, 2020 at Hope Hospice in Fort Myers, Florida. John grew up in Savannah and attended Savannah High School, graduating in 1941. He served in World War II as a bomber pilot in Italy and Japan and then returned to Savannah before graduating from Georgia Tech in 1948. In 1950, he married Marjorie Anne Schwarz, also of Savannah, prior to serving in the Korean War as a pilot. He later served in Vietnam as a construction engineer. Following his retirement from the Army, he worked in the private sector in Washington, DC and Saudi Arabia. John's life was defined by service and he was known for his generosity and respect for others, traits that he showed even in his last days. He was also curious about the world around him. He kept learning for the entirety of his life through conversations, internet sites, newspapers, and books, including his hard copy favorites: a world atlas, an almanac, and a dictionary. He was preceded in death by his beloved spouse of 68 years, Marjorie, his brother Philip; and sisters, Margaret and Elizabeth. He is survived by his children, John Charles Ogilvie, Jr. (Diana Dean Ogilvie) of Pringle, South Dakota, Margaret Ogilvie Steinbeck (Mark Steinbeck) of Fort Myers, Florida, Timothy Joseph Ogilvie (Caroline Altmann) of Alexandria, Virginia, and Courtney Paul Ogilvie (Suzanne Leous) of Arlington, Virginia; grandchildren, Claire Steinbeck Battle (Ryan Battle), Mary Kate Steinbeck, Thomas Bagneschi (Deserae Bagneschi), Sebastian Altmann, and Tristan Altmann; great-grandchildren, Leo Battle, Lyric Bagneschi, and Marjorie Battle, and numerous nieces and nephews. Prior to relocating to Florida in 2014, John was a member of Fort Belvoir (Virginia) Catholic Community. The family invites donations in John's name to the American Red Cross. Services will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
Savannah Morning News
17 May, 2020
