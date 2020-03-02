Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carter Funeral Home - Bryan Chapel
10512 Ford Avenue
Richmond Hill, GA 31324
(912) 756-2222
For more information about
John Clark
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Carter Funeral Home - Bryan Chapel
10512 Ford Avenue
Richmond Hill, GA 31324
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
Carter Funeral Home - Bryan Chapel
10512 Ford Avenue
Richmond Hill, GA 31324
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Clark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Clark


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Clark Obituary
John Clark
Savannah, Georgia
John Roland Clark, 81, passed away Friday, February 28, 2020 at home surrounded by his family.
John was born and raised in Bryan County and lived most of his life in Savannah. He was a member of Heaven Bound Baptist Church and was the music director for 23 years. He retired from Sunshine Biscuit Company after 43 years.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Betty Jean Clark; four brothers and one sister.
He is survived by two children, Rhonda Clinton (John) of Richmond Hill and Derrick Clark of Savannah; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; brother, George Clark of Richmond Hill; three sisters, Mary Spry, Shirley Beam of Richmond Hill and Peggy Phillips (Alton) of Fleming; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Carter Funeral Home Bryan Chapel. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Carter Funeral Home Bryan Chapel. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Abbey West in Savannah.
Remembrances may be made to Heaven Bound Baptist Church, 1014 Quacco Road, Savannah, GA 31419.
Savannah Morning News
03/03/2020
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -