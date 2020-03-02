|
|
John Clark
Savannah, Georgia
John Roland Clark, 81, passed away Friday, February 28, 2020 at home surrounded by his family.
John was born and raised in Bryan County and lived most of his life in Savannah. He was a member of Heaven Bound Baptist Church and was the music director for 23 years. He retired from Sunshine Biscuit Company after 43 years.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Betty Jean Clark; four brothers and one sister.
He is survived by two children, Rhonda Clinton (John) of Richmond Hill and Derrick Clark of Savannah; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; brother, George Clark of Richmond Hill; three sisters, Mary Spry, Shirley Beam of Richmond Hill and Peggy Phillips (Alton) of Fleming; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Carter Funeral Home Bryan Chapel. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Carter Funeral Home Bryan Chapel. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Abbey West in Savannah.
Remembrances may be made to Heaven Bound Baptist Church, 1014 Quacco Road, Savannah, GA 31419.
Savannah Morning News
03/03/2020
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020