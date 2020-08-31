John Conley
Reidsville
John L. Conley, 76, passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his family and under the care of GHC Hospice. John was born January 19, 1944 to Ernest and Nellie Conley and lived in this area most of his life. He was a 1962 graduate of Reidsville High School and was a graduate of the 33rd Georgia State Patrol School at the Atlanta Police Academy. John started with the Georgia State Patrol as a license examiner and radio operator and retired as Corporal. He was a member of the Peace Officers Association of Georgia and served as Secretary and Treasurer for many years. He also served on the Tattnall County Board of Education for four years and loved to watch the Georgia Bulldogs and the Atlanta Braves. John was an avid outdoorsman that loved to fish hunt and travel. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and loved to spend time with his family. He is preceded in death his parents and wife of 47 years, Marion Conley. He is survived by: Son, Buz Cromer (Jeannie Threatt) of Reidsville, Georgia; Grandchildren, Jamie Monroe of Stillmore, Georgia, Dustin Cromer (Noel) of Savannah, Georgia, Kristen Monroe (Blake) of Reidsville, Georgia, Dawson Cromer of Reidsville, Georgia; Great Grandchildren; Abbigail Monroe, Evan Monroe, Dawson T. Monroe, Brynlee Monroe, Everlee Monroe; Brother, Perry Conley of Gastonia, North Carolina; Nieces, Nephews and Sisters-in-law also survive. Visitation will be held 3:00 pm until 7:00 pm, Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Reidsville United Methodist Church. Funeral Services will be held 2:00 pm, Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Reidsville United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in Shiloh Methodist Church Cemetery with the State Patrol Honor Guard rendering honors. Remembrances may be made to: Shiloh Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Winona Shuman, 463 Robert Tootle Rd, Reidsville, GA 30453 or The Methodist Home for Children and Youth, 304 Pierce Ave, Macon, Georgia 31207 or Wounded Warriors
, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at savannahnow.com/obituaries