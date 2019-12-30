|
John E. Clary
Rincon
John E. Clary, 84 years old, passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Ogeechee Area Hospice in Statesboro.
He was a member of Port Wentworth United Methodist Church and the Amy Exley Sunday School Class. He currently resided at The Oaks in Pooler, GA. John was a Christian man who loved to travel, loved doing woodworking and loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran of the Korean War.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Louise Clary, his brother, James Allen Clary, and his wife, Melba Nease Clary.
Survivors include his children, Richard (Jude) Clary, Kay (Nicky) Powell, Jean Clary, and Joan (Craig) Sharpe; 7 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Friday at Port Wentworth United Methodist Church with funeral services following at 11:30 a.m.
Interment will follow in Hillcrest Abbey East.
In lieu of flowers remembrances may be given to Ogeechee Area Hospice, 200 Donehoo St., Statesboro, GA 30458.
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home Effingham Chapel (912)754-6421
