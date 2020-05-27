|
Charlotte - John Edward Hughes Jr. John "Eddie" Hughes Jr, age 59 of Charlotte, NC died May24, 2020. A visitation will be held on Wednesday May 27, 2020 from 5-8pm at Hankins and Whittington Funeral Service, 1111 East Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28203. Funeral service will be held on Thursday May 28, 2020 at 11:30am in the chapel of Hankins and Whittington. For full obituary and to share online condolences please visit www.hankinsandwhittington.com Savannah Morning News May 27, 2020
