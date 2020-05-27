Home

John Edward "Eddie" Hughes Jr.


1960 - 2020
John Edward "Eddie" Hughes Jr. Obituary
Charlotte - John Edward Hughes Jr. John "Eddie" Hughes Jr, age 59 of Charlotte, NC died May24, 2020. A visitation will be held on Wednesday May 27, 2020 from 5-8pm at Hankins and Whittington Funeral Service, 1111 East Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28203. Funeral service will be held on Thursday May 28, 2020 at 11:30am in the chapel of Hankins and Whittington. For full obituary and to share online condolences please visit www.hankinsandwhittington.com Savannah Morning News May 27, 2020
Published in Savannah Morning News on May 27, 2020
