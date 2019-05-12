Savannah Morning News Obituaries
|
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 352-7200
Memorial service
Monday, May 13, 2019
9:30 AM
Compassion Christian Church, Adult Ministry Center
Burial
Monday, May 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Beaufort National Cemetery
Resources
John Edward Myers


1976 - 2019
John Edward Myers Obituary
John Edward Myers, 42, died peacefully with his loving wife by his side on Wednesday, May 8, 2019.

John was a U.S. Army veteran honorably serving his county in Iraq and Afghanistan. He was a 1st Lieutenant in the Georgia Army National Guard and held numerous positions in the field of Security and Military Training. John earned two B.A. degrees, one from State University of New York and the other from Georgia Southern University.

John leaves behind his wife, Candess; children, Lane, Eden, Jaden, Jessine, John John, Marshall, Janelle and Jayden; mother, Ramona Alba (Guy); father, Edward Myers (Shari Grue); grandmother, Virginia Frazier; and two sisters, Vera Rogers and Rachael Akohonae.

A service of Love and Remembrance will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, May 13, 2019 at Compassion Christian Church, Adult Ministry Building. Burial with Military Rites will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, May 13, 2019 in Beaufort National Cemetery.

Published in Savannah Morning News on May 12, 2019
