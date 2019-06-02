John Everett Donnelly, 78, of Savannah, GA and Hutchinson Island, FL passed away peacefully in his sleep on May 28, 2019 surrounded by those who loved him most.



John is preceded in death by his parents Ann (Horan) and Everett Donnelly, he was their only child.



John leaves his loving wife of 53 years; Brenda, two daughters; Kristin of Wheelersburg, OH and Nicole (Joe) Ryan of Columbus, OH. He loved his family endlessly and found unlimited joy in his grandkids, who affectionately called him PopPop, Bradley of Wheelersburg, OH along with Kenna, Jake and Quinn of Columbus, OH.



John graduated from Leominster High School in 1957, he received a Bachelor's of Science Chemical Engineer degree from Worcester Polytechnic Institute, he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. He received his Masters of Science degree from Union College in Schenectady NY.



John married the love of his life Brenda Higgins on May 14, 1966 in Glens Falls, NY.



John began his 35-year career with GE by attending their Management Development Institute in Crotonville NY and Executive Program at IMD in Lausanne, Switzerland. During his employment he worked in a multitude of positions and locations both domestic and international. Thankfully Brenda loved to travel as major locations were Schenectady & Hudson Falls, NY, Louisville KY, Hickory NC, Shreveport LA, Lynn, MA, Fairfield, CT and Worthington, OH. In addition, he spent 6 years in Dublin Ireland. John accomplished his career goals at the age of 55 and retired as the Managing Director of GE Superbrasives in Dublin, Ireland.



John & Brenda relocated, once again, to The Landings on Skidaway Island in Savannah, GA, where he continued to enjoy traveling, playing golf, the men's gourmet club, sports cars clubs, THE Ohio State Buckeyes and spending time with friends and family. Everything John enjoyed was always a little more fun with Brenda by his side.



If you were blessed to know him, you'll remember a sweet, generous loving man who enjoyed life.



A private ceremony and burial will be held.



