John G. Curry
Savannah, Georgia
John G. Curry (aka Monday) a loving brother, cousin and friend was called home on May13, 2020. John was a resident at Victory Veterans House in Walterboro, SC. Born in Savannah, GA, on July 10, 1949. He was the son of the late Margie James Johnson and John A. Curry and the nephew of Lee William Curry. He is survived by a sister Shirley C. Benfante of Savannah, several close cousins Eleanor Morrison who proceded him, Kevin Davis, Lamont Morrison, Patricia Belin, Brandi Smalls, Donna Jackson, Diamond Evans, Reginald Morgan and a special closeness to Monique Evans. John was also a alumni of St. Pius and later served in Vietnam. John was known and loved by a host of friends, in fact he was surrounded in his last days with love n peace.
We will have a memorial and celebration of life for John in July, his birth month because of the corona virus. We who are left behind will not be saddened, we know that you have been received by God, your Heavenly Father!
Savannah Morning News
May 16, 2020
