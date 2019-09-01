Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home
513 West Main Street
Claxton, GA 30417
(912) 739-3338
Resources
More Obituaries for John Hamner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Grady Hamner


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Grady Hamner Obituary
Mr. Bellville - John Grady Hamner John Grady Hamner passed away August 29, 2019 at his home in Bellville GA under the care of Bethany Hospice. He was born to his parents, George T. & Margaret R. Hamner and his older brother George T. Hamner Jr. in Charlottesville, VA on May 7, 1929. He attended grade schools in Charlottesville, Danville, VA and New Orleans, LA and graduated from Warren Easton High School in New Orleans in 1946. He entered the United States Army in November, 1950 and served with the 1st Cavalry Division in Korea and Japan before being honorably discharged in October, 1952. He graduated from Louisiana State University in 1957, receiving a Bachelor of Science Degree in Forestry and in 1961 from Yale University with a Master of Forestry Degree. He was employed by Union Camp Corporation in 1957 and worked as a professional forester in Georgia, Florida, and Alabama until retirement in 1994. He was a life-long member of the Methodist Episcopal Church South and later the United Methodist Church and a career-long member of the Society of American Foresters. He was an active member of the Bellville Lions Club for 25 years. He was preceded in death by his father, mother, and brother.

SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Annette B. Hamner and his three children, William E. Hamner, Robert G (Bernice) Hamner, and Margaret A. (David) Hamner, 6 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and also by a special friend Sandy Barnard.

VISITATION: Wednesday, September 4, from 5:00-6:00 p.m.

FUNERAL: September 4, at 6:oo p.m.

REMEMBRANCE: Remembrances may be sent to the Bellville United Methodist Church or any selected charitable organization of choice. Savannah Morning News September 1, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now