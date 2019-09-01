|
|
Mr. Bellville - John Grady Hamner John Grady Hamner passed away August 29, 2019 at his home in Bellville GA under the care of Bethany Hospice. He was born to his parents, George T. & Margaret R. Hamner and his older brother George T. Hamner Jr. in Charlottesville, VA on May 7, 1929. He attended grade schools in Charlottesville, Danville, VA and New Orleans, LA and graduated from Warren Easton High School in New Orleans in 1946. He entered the United States Army in November, 1950 and served with the 1st Cavalry Division in Korea and Japan before being honorably discharged in October, 1952. He graduated from Louisiana State University in 1957, receiving a Bachelor of Science Degree in Forestry and in 1961 from Yale University with a Master of Forestry Degree. He was employed by Union Camp Corporation in 1957 and worked as a professional forester in Georgia, Florida, and Alabama until retirement in 1994. He was a life-long member of the Methodist Episcopal Church South and later the United Methodist Church and a career-long member of the Society of American Foresters. He was an active member of the Bellville Lions Club for 25 years. He was preceded in death by his father, mother, and brother.
SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Annette B. Hamner and his three children, William E. Hamner, Robert G (Bernice) Hamner, and Margaret A. (David) Hamner, 6 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and also by a special friend Sandy Barnard.
VISITATION: Wednesday, September 4, from 5:00-6:00 p.m.
FUNERAL: September 4, at 6:oo p.m.
REMEMBRANCE: Remembrances may be sent to the Bellville United Methodist Church or any selected charitable organization of choice. Savannah Morning News September 1, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on Sept. 1, 2019