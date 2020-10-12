1/
John H. (Johnny) Baker III
John H. Baker, III (Johnny)
Savannah, GA
John H. Baker, III (Johnny), 62, died Monday, October 12, 2020 at Candler Hospital of COVID 19. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Fox & Weeks, Hodgson Chapel.
Savannah Morning News



Published in Savannah Morning News from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 352-7200
October 12, 2020
Johnny, you have lit up my life so many times in the 45 years we have been friends! All my memories are so happy bringing such joy and filling my soul with one laugh after another. I will miss you forever, but my reflections of you will always keep you alive in my heart.
Skip Young
Friend
