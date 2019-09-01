Home

John H. "Big John" Burgess


1930 - 2019
Garden City - John "Big John" H. Burgess John "Big John" Howard Burgess, 88, of Garden City, Georgia passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at his home under the care of Kindred Hospice and surrounded by his family.

A native of Toccoa, Georgia, John was the son of the late Sam and Dixie Burgess. John was a member of Central Baptist Church and was retired from the Boilermakers Union Local 26..

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 41 years, Edna Vernell "Nell" Burgess. Survivors include his children, Kathy and L.B. Davis, Connie and Herb Hendrick, Pam Clemmons and Ron Mawson; grandchildren, Tonya Wise, Terri Hodges, Amanda Dean, Lara Newsome, Jamie Swinson, Jonathan Clemmons and Lindsey Heintzman; many great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other family.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at the Baker McCullough Funeral Home Garden City Chapel.

Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of the Baker McCullough Funeral Home Garden City Chapel with Rev. Kenny Harrelson with burial to follow at Hillcrest Abbey West Cemetery. Savannah Morning News September 1, 2019
