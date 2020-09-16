1/
John H. Patterson
Springfield
John H. Patterson, 82, passed away September 15, 2020 at his residence.
The South Carolina native was a member of Corinth Baptist Church. He retired from the Local #25 Operating Engineers and was a member of the Alee Shriners. He was preceded in death by his parents, J.O. Patterson, Sr. and Ulmer McKenzie Patterson.
Survivors include his daughter, Sandee Yawn (Jeff); son, Kevin Patterson; grandson, Branden Yawn (Jordan); sister, Elizabeth Loadholt (Boyd); brother, J.O. Patterson, Jr. (Dianne); and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday at Corinth Baptist Church followed by funeral services at 11 a.m.
Interment will be in the church cemetery.
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel. 754-6421
Savannah Morning News
Published in Savannah Morning News from Sep. 16 to Sep. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Effingham Chapel - Rincon
2460 Highway 21 South
Rincon, GA 31326
912-754-6421
