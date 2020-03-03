Savannah Morning News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 352-7200
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Bonaventure Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for John Pinholster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John H. Pinholster Jr.


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
John H. Pinholster Jr. Obituary
John H. Pinholster, Jr.
Savannah
John H. Pinholster, Jr, died on March 2, 2020 at Memorial Hospital. He was born in Savannah, GA in 1936, and lived there for the majority of his life, growing up on 44th Street and living his adult life on Back Street at Coffee Bluff.
He served his country as a Sonarman, First Class in the U.S. Naval Reserves after college. John spent his professional career as a General Contractor in Savannah, and retired in 2004.
He is survived by his wife Joan Daniel Pinholster, brother Neil Pinholster (Alexa MacDonald) of Portland, OR, sons John Holmes Pinholster III (Allison), Scott Levering Pinholster (Cindy), and daughter Sandy McDonald (Tom), his four grandchildren, Rebecca Pinholster Ashley (Stephen), John Holmes Pinholster IV, Tommy F. McDonald, Grayson Daniel Ward Pinholster, and two great grandchildren, Ethan Scott Ashley and Ellie Claire Ashley.
John was married to the love of his life for 62 years, and he was a loving father, grandfather and great grandfather. He had a lifelong love of the river and was an avid fisherman. A skilled craftsman, he spent many hours in his shop and with his projects. In addition to his tinkering, he loved and treasured his prize camellias. He was known for his "Grab it and Growl" attitude, and the Sunday whistles at Coffee Bluff will be missed with his passing.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, March 6, 2020 in Bonaventure Cemetery with Rev. Dr. Jim Staubes officiating.
Remembrances: Meals on Wheels, 21 E. 53rd. St., Savannah, GA 31405 or the , 4849 Paulsen St., Suite 103, Savannah, GA 31406.
Please sign our online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries

logo

Published in Savannah Morning News from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors

Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
Download Now