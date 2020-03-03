|
|
John H. Pinholster, Jr.
Savannah
John H. Pinholster, Jr, died on March 2, 2020 at Memorial Hospital. He was born in Savannah, GA in 1936, and lived there for the majority of his life, growing up on 44th Street and living his adult life on Back Street at Coffee Bluff.
He served his country as a Sonarman, First Class in the U.S. Naval Reserves after college. John spent his professional career as a General Contractor in Savannah, and retired in 2004.
He is survived by his wife Joan Daniel Pinholster, brother Neil Pinholster (Alexa MacDonald) of Portland, OR, sons John Holmes Pinholster III (Allison), Scott Levering Pinholster (Cindy), and daughter Sandy McDonald (Tom), his four grandchildren, Rebecca Pinholster Ashley (Stephen), John Holmes Pinholster IV, Tommy F. McDonald, Grayson Daniel Ward Pinholster, and two great grandchildren, Ethan Scott Ashley and Ellie Claire Ashley.
John was married to the love of his life for 62 years, and he was a loving father, grandfather and great grandfather. He had a lifelong love of the river and was an avid fisherman. A skilled craftsman, he spent many hours in his shop and with his projects. In addition to his tinkering, he loved and treasured his prize camellias. He was known for his "Grab it and Growl" attitude, and the Sunday whistles at Coffee Bluff will be missed with his passing.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, March 6, 2020 in Bonaventure Cemetery with Rev. Dr. Jim Staubes officiating.
Remembrances: Meals on Wheels, 21 E. 53rd. St., Savannah, GA 31405 or the , 4849 Paulsen St., Suite 103, Savannah, GA 31406.
Please sign our online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2020