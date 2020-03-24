|
|
John H. Prinz
Savannah, Georgia
John H. Prinz, 64, of Savannah, Georgia, passed away March 24, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital. He was predeceased by his Mother, Gloria K. Prinz, his Father, John J. Prinz, Jr, and son, Jason M. Prinz. He is survived by his brother, Kevin M. Prinz, his sister, Cheryl L. Prinz, and Best Friend Leeann and his beloved dog Festus. He was a welder his whole life, and much of his work will stand for many years. He was a kind man with many stories to tell. We will miss you Brother! Donations to Hospice in memory of Gloria K. Prinz.
Savannah Morning News
03/25/2020
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020