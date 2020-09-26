1/1
John H. Pritchard Jr.
John H. Pritchard, Jr.
Savannah
John Harley Pritchard, Jr., 91, of Savannah, Georgia and husband of Julia Anderson Pritchard, died Saturday morning, September 26, 2020, at PruittHealth-Savannah.
Born in Swainsboro, Georgia, he was a son of the late John Harley Pritchard, Sr. and the late Alice Truitt Pritchard. Mr. Pritchard was a member of White Bluff United Methodist Church. He moved to Savannah when he was 9. Mr. Pritchard was an ironworker with the Ironworkers Local 5 in Washington, DC and the Ironworkers Local 709 in Savannah. He enjoyed growing and taking care of his daylilies, and outside activities.
Surviving are his wife of 72 years, Julia Anderson Pritchard; two sons, J. Clyde Pritchard and John Harley Pritchard III and his wife, Susan; four grandchildren, Joseph Clyde "J. C." Pritchard, Jr., Leigh Pritchard Boone and her husband, Austin, Harley Madison Pritchard and Justice Jordan Pritchard; five great-grandchildren, Dalton Boone, Wren Boone, Mason Pritchard, Hannah Pritchard and Haley Pritchard; one sister, Barbara Sartor; one brother, Joseph Pritchard, and nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 10 o'clock Tuesday morning, September 29, 2020, at the graveside, Bonaventure Cemetery, conducted by the Reverend Cathy Green.
Remembrances: Grace United Methodist Church – 6412 Waters Avenue, Savannah, Georgia 31406.
The family would like to thank Dr. Theodore Geffen and his nurse staff, Pat and Michelle, for the compassionate and wonderful care given to Mr. Pritchard.
Please share your thoughts about Mr. Pritchard and his life at www.gamblefuneralservice.com.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
