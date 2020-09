John Harley Pritchard, Jr.Savannah, GAThe funeral service of John Harley Pritchard, Jr., 91, of Savannah, Georgia and husband of Julia Anderson Pritchard, was held at 10 o'clock Tuesday morning, September 29, 2020, at the graveside, Bonaventure Cemetery. Please share your thoughts about Mr. Pritchard and his life at www.gamblefuneralservice.com Savannah Morning NewsSeptember 30, 2020Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at