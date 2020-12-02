1/
John "Sean" Hayes
John "Sean" Hayes
Savannah, GA
John "Sean" Hayes, born in Kilkenny, Ireland, 69 years old, passed away on Tuesday, November 17th, 2020. He is survived by his wife Karen, children Conor, Sean, and Christina, sisters Terry and Olive, and brothers Jim, Martin, Canice, and Eddie. A family memorial service was performed in Savannah, GA on Friday, November 27th, 2020. Memorial donations may be made in Sean Hayes' name to the Savannah Gaelic Athletic Association. Sean was a great hurling fan and supported his local club in his adopted town of Savannah.
Savannah Morning News
December 3, 2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
