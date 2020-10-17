John Henry Baker, III
Johnny Baker, 62, passed away on October 12, 2020 of COVID-19. Johnny was born on May 16, 1958, in Savannah, GA, to Gladys McCain and John Henry Baker, Jr. Johnny's smile radiated upon so many people throughout his life in Savannah, New Orleans and the thousands of nautical miles he spent navigating his life's adventures.
He embarked on his culinary journey at a young age, helping his Grandmother, Daisy Baker, prepare treats for the family from her porch overlooking the Vernon River. He attended Christ School in Arden, NC where he worked in a kitchen that fed more than 100 people each meal. He later worked in a country club kitchen on New Orleans' famed River Road - the same road where ancient Creole cooks used black iron frying pans, stirred gumbo and roux, and perfected the art of marrying grits with evening dinners.
He returned to Savannah in 1985 and worked in the family's business, Warno-Cam Paint Company. He eventually launched his catering business that would expand and ultimately see him open Queeny's To Go Go, bar • food, coffee • deli and The Savannah Cheese Straw Company with his longtime business partner, Paula Letcher. Winning multiple People's Choice Awards at the Taste of Savannah, Johnny and his Low Country cuisine has been featured on TLC, The Discovery Channel, HGTV, Public Television and QVC.
He was a member of several organizations and clubs, including Rotary International, the Savannah Yacht Club, Cotillion Club and St. Thomas Episcopal Church, Isle of Hope.
An avid fundraiser for many charities, Johnny is remembered by many as having a "kind spirit, generous heart, and always a perfect portion of mischief that made him fun!" His passion for Savannah and the culinary arts was second only to his love of cruising the waterways and entertaining family and friends aboard his boat, "Happy Bottom", an ode to his late, darling mother Gladys, fondly known as "Happy".
Johnny always will be remembered by his countless friends all over the world and the compassion he always shared for anyone in need.
Johnny is survived by his sister, Amy Edwards Baker and her life partner Debbie Baldridge, his niece Daisy Eleanor Ashburn, former spouse and friend, Eleanor Foster and his beloved friend and business partner, Paula Letcher.
A celebration of life is planned for a time and place that will ensure everyone will be able to safely gather and share many fond, and we're sure, hilarious memories. In the meantime, remember Johnny, share your stories and laugh out loud. He would want that.
The family would like to thank the amazing and heroic team of doctors, nurses and caregivers at Candler Hospital, Savannah ICU. They fought so very hard for his recovery. They are a true dream team, who will forever be a part of our family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to: "The Greatest Need - COVID-19 Support" at https://www.sjchs.org/foundations/thegreatestneed-covid19support
or to: St. Thomas Episcopal Church, Isle of Hope, 2 St. Thomas Avenue, Savannah, GA 31406.
