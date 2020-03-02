|
John "Jay" J. Simmons
Savannah, Georgia
John "Jay" J. Simmons, 49, of Savannah, GA passed away Friday, February 28, 2020 at Candler Hospital. Jay was born March 8, 1970 in Savannah, Georgia and attended schools in Savannah. Jay was a member of Knights of Columbus 5588, the St. Patrick's Day Parade Committee, and Adjutant Committee. He enjoyed golfing and spending time with his family and friends. He was a BIG Georgia Bulldogs Fan. He was preceded in death by his father, John W. Simmons Jr.; grandparents, Marie Bart and Spencer Eason; and Irene and Woodrow Simmons. Jay is survived by his mother Elizabeth Eason Simmons; sister, Janice Simmons Black; niece, Makayla Marie Black; aunt, Eileen Eason Tillman; uncle, Joey Simmons and many cousins. Visitation: 6pm to 8pm Tuesday March 3, 2020 at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church with a prayer service at 7:30pm. Funeral Mass: 11 am March 4, 2020 at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Catholic Cemetery.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020