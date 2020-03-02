Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baker McCullough Funeral Home - Hubert C. Baker Chapel
7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 927-1999
Resources
More Obituaries for John Simmons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John J. "Jay" Simmons

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John J. "Jay" Simmons Obituary
John "Jay" J. Simmons
Savannah, Georgia
John "Jay" J. Simmons, 49, of Savannah, GA passed away Friday, February 28, 2020 at Candler Hospital. Jay was born March 8, 1970 in Savannah, Georgia and attended schools in Savannah. Jay was a member of Knights of Columbus 5588, the St. Patrick's Day Parade Committee, and Adjutant Committee. He enjoyed golfing and spending time with his family and friends. He was a BIG Georgia Bulldogs Fan. He was preceded in death by his father, John W. Simmons Jr.; grandparents, Marie Bart and Spencer Eason; and Irene and Woodrow Simmons. Jay is survived by his mother Elizabeth Eason Simmons; sister, Janice Simmons Black; niece, Makayla Marie Black; aunt, Eileen Eason Tillman; uncle, Joey Simmons and many cousins. Visitation: 6pm to 8pm Tuesday March 3, 2020 at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church with a prayer service at 7:30pm. Funeral Mass: 11 am March 4, 2020 at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Catholic Cemetery.
Savannah Morning News
3/3/2020
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries

logo

Published in Savannah Morning News from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -