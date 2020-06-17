John Jackson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Jackson
Sylvania, GA
John Wesley Jackson. 81, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020 at his resident. Memorial service will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Gaines Funeral Home Chapel, Sylvania, GA. Survivors: two daughters, Carol Jackson and Valencia Gray both of Savannah and other relatives.
Savannah Morning News

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gaines Funeral Home
301 E Frontage Rd.
Sylvania, GA 30467
912-564-2344
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved