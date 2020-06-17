Or Copy this URL to Share

John Jackson

Sylvania, GA

John Wesley Jackson. 81, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020 at his resident. Memorial service will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Gaines Funeral Home Chapel, Sylvania, GA. Survivors: two daughters, Carol Jackson and Valencia Gray both of Savannah and other relatives.

Savannah Morning News



