John James ValeikoRocky FordJohn James Valeiko, 77, passed away June 26, 2020 at East GA Regional Hospital.Born October 2, 1942 in New York to the late Anthony and Helen Domansky Valeiko. He served in the U.S. Air Force and retired from the 165TH GA Air National Guard where he worked as an Avionics Technician and at the Fire Department. He traveled the world extensively in the military and continued traveling after retirement. He loved God, was a loving husband and father, loved talking, dancing, and golf. He never met a stranger.He is survived by his wife, Bobbie M. Valeiko; children, Anissa (Clayton) Turner, Christina (Billy) Roberson, and Richard Valeiko; step-children, Harvey Miller, James E. Miller, David E. Miller, and Barbara Oglesby; brothers, Thomas and Edward Valeiko; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.Memorial services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Paynes Chapel Methodist Church in Jenkins County.Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel. 754-6421Savannah Morning NewsPlease sign our Obituary Guestbook at