John Jefferson RobersonSavannah, GAJohn Jefferson Roberson, age 91, of Savannah passed away Friday, November 27, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family.Mr. Roberson was born on December 11, 1928 in Appling County, GA, the son of the late Roy C. and Maggie Lou Sellers Roberson. He was a veteran of the United States Army. He worked with American Cyanamid – Kemira, retiring after 27 years of service. He was a member of C.P. Miller United Methodist Church for 40 years and was currently a member of the Harvest Church of the Nazarene. He was a longtime member of Thunderbolt Lodge #693, F.&A.M. as well as a member and Past Patron as well as current Worthy Patron of White Star Chapter #367, Order of the Eastern Star. He was also a member of the Iron Workers Local #709.Mr. Roberson was preceded in death by the love of his life of 64 years, Dora Roberson; brother, Ray F. Roberson; sisters, Eloise Brown, Mary Lamb, Lucille Bishop, and Jacqueline Newberry; and granddaughter, Mandy Jarrell. He is survived by his children, Audrey Drescher (Keny), Mark A. Roberson, and Melinda Jarrell (Michael); 5 grandchildren, Dee Anne Mayers, Liza Roberson, Michael Jarrell Jr., Kristin Mayers and Kristina Jarrell; and 12 great grandchildren.The family will be receiving friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Baker McCullough Funeral Home, Hubert C. Baker Chapel followed by an Eastern Star Service at 7:00 p.m.A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Baker McCullough Funeral Home, Hubert C. Baker Chapel, 7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive, Savannah, GA 31406. Burial and Masonic Rites will follow the service at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to GHC Hospice Foundation, Post Office Box 15665, Savannah, GA 31416.