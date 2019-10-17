|
John Justice
Sea Island, Georgia
John William Justice III of Sea Island, GA was 6'8" tall. This was a defining characteristic of his life from his birth in Florence, SC (on Feb. 7, 1956) until his death on October 4, 2019 at Emory Hospital/Decatur. He was larger than life, in body and spirit.
Growing up in Cheraw and Camden, SC, his parents had to send him out on Halloween with a sign that said, "I really am 12." He was the starting power forward on the first integrated Cheraw High basketball team. Johnny was a drummer in the Mill River Band and a goofy-footed surfer all his summers on Pawley's Island. At some point, his nice rejection letter from UNC's coach Dean Smith and his autograph of all four Beatles were thrown away by his mother. To overcome his Tarheel rejection, he accepted a basketball scholarship to Wofford College. He was a brother of Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity, graduating with a BA in Government in 1978. During his sophomore year he went on a blind date with a 5'4" freshman Converse art major named Donna Naismith of Savannah, GA. He finally realized his height did not matter.
Five years later on February 21, 1981 they were married at St. Thomas Episcopal Church on Isle of Hope and moved to St. Simons Island, GA. These were the salad days. Johnny was determined to learn the game of golf with the help of Sea Island pro, Jimmy Hodges. He never found the perfect swing during their lessons, but in Jimmy he had found his best friend. A family bond was made that has continued into the 3rd generation after Jimmy's sudden death. In 1985 after moving to Pinehurst, NC to join his father at Southern Aggregates, John W. Justice IV was born. Then in 1987 Samford Watlington Justice, esq arrived.
Johnny's lifelong hobby became helping his family, friends, and valued customers pursue theirs: UNC season tickets and rounds of golf with John and countless concerts and musical instruments for Sam and many wonderful, laugh-filled meals with friends across the country. Johnny spent his life enjoying his loved ones and friends enjoying themselves.
Throughout his career as president of Southern Aggregates/Mid Coastal Development/Justice Products, everyone knew and loved the tall man with the quick wit and evil sense of humor. He was a great listener and was genuinely interested in people. He treated every person he met with the same respect whether they were a captain of industry or a bus boy.
He is survived by his wife, two sons, daughter-in-law Barbara Auer Justice, grandchildren Avery Graye Justice and John William Justice V (Liam) all of Savannah, GA and his sister Anne Farish Justice of Georgetown, SC. A Celebration of his Life will be held on Thursday, October 24th from 6 - 9 pm at the Sea Island Beach Club and his funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 26th at 11 am at Christ Church Frederica, St. Simons Island, GA.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Friends Fighting Cystic Fibrosis,
P. O. Box 10007, Savannah, GA 31412. Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. www.edomillerandsons.com
Savannah Morning News
October 18, 2019 and October20, 2019
