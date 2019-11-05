Savannah Morning News Obituaries
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 352-7200
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
1:30 PM
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
1937 - 2019
John Kenneth Jones Obituary
John Kenneth Jones
Savannah
John Kenneth Jones, 80, passed away October 30, 2019, at Abercorn Rehabilitation.
He was born June 25, 1937 in Athens, GA to the late Lonnie Daniel Jones and Sally Harmon Jones. He was a 1957 graduate of Savannah High School and served for over 40 years in the Air National Guard.
He was a member of the Exchange Club of Savannah, Savannah Association of Flying Air National Guardsmen, The Greater Savannah Softball Association, Cobra Club, Lifetime Member of Air Force Association, Grey Eagle Society, and an active golfer in the Senior Blitz.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lonnie Daniel and Sally Harmon Jones, a sister and brother in law, Raymond and Helen Pardee, brother in law, LTC (Ret) Richard E Moore and a niece Janet W Moore.
Surviving are his sister, Betty J Moore, Winston, GA, brother and sister-in-law, Dan and Glenda Jones, Waycross, GA, nephews, Donnie (Jeanette) Pardee, Fayetteville, GA, Trey Jones, Waycross, GA, and Richard Moore, Winston, GA, nieces, Patty (Ken) Mocabee, St Louis, MO, Carol (Greg) Leverson, Tulsa, OK, Kathy Moore, Riverdale, GA, Shearree (Lew) Wilkinson, Lakeland, FL, Lynn (Brian) Nabors, Winston, GA, Sabrina (David) Wilson, Dublin, GA, and Beth (John) Sarmie, Jacksonville, FL, 11 great nieces and nephews, and several great-great nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Trey Jones, Mason Mocabee, Richard Leverson, Evan Nabors, Matthew Sarmie, and Christopher Sarmie. Honorary Pallbearers will be Members of Savannah Association of Flying Air National Guardsmen.
Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Friday, November 8, 2019 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel.
Funeral Service will be 1:30 p.m., Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel.
Burial will be in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to, The Exchange Club of Savannah, Savannah Association of the Flying National Air Guardsmen, any other organization he was affiliated with, or an organization of your choice.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
