John L. RobertsPooler, GAMr. John L. Roberts, 80, of Pooler, passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Memorial Health University Medical Center. He was born in Portal, GA to the late Jack & Ruby Bragg Roberts. He retired from Tronox, was an avid fisherman, and enjoyed playing his guitar. He will be remembered most for being a great husband, father, and papa. Survivors include his wife, Carolyn Roberts; son, Keith Roberts; daughter, Donna Murray (Cary); grandchildren, Haley Ward (Will), John Adam Roberts, Taylor Andrew Roberts (Brittany), Alexa Renee Murray and Carson Dow Murray; great-granddaughter, Charlotte Diane Roberts; sister, Dorothy Cowart, as well as several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the Cardiovascular ICU and Emergency Room employees at Memorial Health University Medical Center for the care and kindness shown to Mr. Roberts. The visitation will be from 10 until 11 a.m. on Sunday, October 25th at the funeral home. The funeral will follow at 11 a.m. in the chapel of the funeral home with the burial to follow at Hillcrest Abbey West Cemetery. Rev. Steve McCoy will be officiating. The pallbearers will be John Adam Roberts, Taylor Andrew Roberts, Carson Dow Murray, Randall Cowart, Carl Cowart, and Keary Aldrich. All CDC and social distancing guidelines will be in place including the wearing of masks (Chatham County Mandate).Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes – West Chatham Chapel – 901 W. Hwy. 80 – Pooler, GA 31322 (912) 748-2444Savannah Morning News10/24/2020Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at