1/
John M. Hunt
John M. Hunt
Savannah, GA
John M. Hunt died Thursday, April 23 at Hospice House of Savannah. He was 100 years old. "Johnny," as he liked to be called, lived his entire life in Savannah, GA. He graduated from Savannah High School and married his childhood sweetheart Hilda T. Herrmann in 1940. Johnny was the third generation of Hunt men that worked for the Seaboard Railroad. He was an Army veteran of World War II, stationed in the Philippines and Japan. He returned to further his career on the railroad, eventually as an engineer. Johnny was a lifelong member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church. He was a Freemason and a greeter with the Alee Shrine. After he retired, Johnny volunteered at Candler Hospital and traveled extensively. He was a resident of Savannah Square for the last few years of his life. A private family funeral service was held on July 8, 2020.
Savannah Morning News
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
