John Mark Campbell
John Mark Campbell
Lawrenceville, GA
John Mark Campbell, 63, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020 at his residence in Lawrenceville, GA. He was born August 29, 1957 to the late John and Bonnie Vandiver Campbell.
Mark graduated from Armstrong State College and has worked for Weg Electric Motors as a supervisor in the service department for large motors for over 19 years. He was a member of Ardsley Park Baptist Church (Life Church), and attended Bible Baptist Church. He loved the outdoors, and was an avid traveler.
He is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Elizabeth and John Shivas, of Savannah, his aunt, Avus Vandiver, several cousins and extended family members, and also many friends in Savannah and Lawrenceville.
A graveside service will be held Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. in Hillcrest Abbey Memorial Park, 1720 Wheaton Street, Savannah.
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries



Published in Savannah Morning News from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 352-7200
