Effingham Chapel - Rincon
2460 Highway 21 South
Rincon, GA 31326
912-754-6421
John Mitchell Jones

John Mitchell Jones Obituary
Ridgeland, SC - John Mitchell Jones John Mitchell Jones, 67, passed away August 4, 2019 at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.

The Chatham County native was a retired supervisor and contractor and had been employed with E.M.J. Construction Co. He was preceded in death by his mother, Wilma Perkins Jones.

Survivors include his father, Donald R. Jones; brother, Ronald J. Jones (Paulina); nephew, Donnie A. Jones (Lauren); uncle, Lonnie C. Jones; and many cousins and friends.

Visitation will be 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Thursday in the chapel with Rev. Richard Marlowe officiating.

Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.

Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel. 754-6421 Savannah Morning News August 6, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on Aug. 6, 2019
