John P. Innes II, (USN. Ret.)
Skidaway Island
John Phythian Innes II passed away on February 25, 2020, a day before his 86th birthday. He passed peacefully at Spanish Oaks. He was a graduate of Williams College. After college, he joined the US Navy where he was a naval aviator, retiring from the US Navy Reserves as a Lieutenant Commander and serving in the Vietnam War. It was during his Vietnam service that he met his future wife, Marianne Berger, on the island of Guam where he was Senior Bachelor Officer and she was a stewardess for World Airways. Following his time in active duty, he obtained a JD from Temple University in Philadelphia, PA going on to serve as General Counsel and Secretary at Gulfstream Aerospace. He was an active supporter of the Navy League into his retirement.
He is survived by his wife, Marianne Berger Innes, three children, Valerie Brown (Jason), James Innes, and John Innes (Kristen) and four grandsons, Connor, Tyler, Maximilian, Oliver.
The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 2, 2020 at St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 3 W. Ridge Road on Skidaway Island.
Interment will be at 11:00 a.m., on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Beaufort National Cemetery with United States Navy Honors.
