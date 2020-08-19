1/1
John P. Raymond
1938 - 2020
{ "" }
Hardeeville - John Peter (Johnnie) Raymond, Jr, 82, of Hardeeville, husband of Hazel Crosby Raymond passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020. He was born on May 9, 1938 to John Peter Raymond, Sr and Annie Mae Smith Raymond. He graduated from the University of South Carolina and retired from Great Danes Trailers as Corporate Safety Engineer in 2000 after 30 years of service. He was instrumental in starting the Savannah Chapter of the National Society of Safety Engineers. Everyone who knew him was aware of his love for his family, God and Mother-nature. He was avid hunter, taking great pleasure in quail hunting and his pointers. He is survived by his wife and two sons, John Peter (Jack) Raymond (Penny) and Kerry Allen Raymond, his brother Gene Raymond of Sandy Run, SC, his two Granddaughters, Brooke Raymond and Angela Raymond, His two great-grand children, Avery Tew and Dylan Raymond.

Graveside services will be held at 4:00 pm, Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Purrysburg Cemetery, Hardeeville, SC. The family will receive friends at the cemetery beginning at 3:30 pm until the hour of the service. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Thomas Heyward Academy, Ridgeland, SC. Savannah Morning News August 19, 2020

Published in Savannah Morning News on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
03:30 - 04:00 PM
Purrysburg Cemetery
AUG
20
Graveside service
04:00 PM
Purrysburg Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Sauls Funeral Home
90 Simmonsville Road
Bluffton, SC 29910
(843)815-5535
Memories & Condolences
August 19, 2020
I had the pleasure of meeting him in my office..such a small world in the fact that he worked with my Father at Great Dane and always asked about my dad. My prayers are with the family.
Brea
Acquaintance
