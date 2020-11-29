1/1
John R. Purvis
John R. Purvis
Pooler, GA
John Robert "Bob" Purvis, 91, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Legacy at Savannah Quarters. He was born July 13, 1929 in Lumberton, North Carolina to the late John D. and Elsie Lee Knapp Purvis. Mr. Purvis retired from CSX Railroad after 40 years of service, where he was the Regional Sales Manager. He was a member of St. George's Episcopal Church for over 50 years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Cato Purvis.
Surviving are his four children and their spouses, Christine and Keith Westlake, Elizabeth and Terry Colson, Margaret Purvis, Eugene and Stacey Purvis, his sister, Ruth Trollinger, three grandchildren, Brooke Cornwell, Aubrey Colson, Tyler Purvis, and several nieces and nephews.
A Private Service and burial will be held at a later date at St. George's Episcopal Church.
Remembrances may be made to St. George's Episcopal Church, 15, Willow Road, Savannah, GA 31419.
Savannah Morning News
Published in Savannah Morning News from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 352-7200
