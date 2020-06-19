John "Jack" Robson
Savannah
John "Jack" Robson, 64, passed away June 18, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital.
The Pennsylvania native worked in construction and enjoyed life.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Michael and Mary Lou Robson; and brother, Bill Robson.
Survivors include his daughter, Melissa (Watson) Spell; step-sons, William Walker and Donald Walker; brothers, Mike (Mary Jo) Robson, Dick (Vicky) Robson, Jimmy Robson; sister, Kathy (Robert) Lahn; grandchildren, Justin Spell, Amy Frost, Emily Spell, Bryson Walker, Amber Spell, Joshua Spell, and Kylie Walker; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel. 912-754-6421
Savannah Morning News
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Effingham Chapel - Rincon
2460 Highway 21 South
Rincon, GA 31326
912-754-6421
