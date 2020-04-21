Home

Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 26, 2020
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
304 Schuman Drive
Bloomingdale, GA
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Apr. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
304 Schuman Drive
Bloomingdale, GA
View Map
John Russell Peth Obituary
John Russell Peth
Bloomingdale, GA
Mr. John Russell Peth, 70, of Bloomingdale, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020 at his home. He was born in Savannah to the late John William & Norine Jones Peth. He served his country in the U.S. Army and retired from Gilbane Building Company. He was a member of the South Newington Baptist Church. Survivors include his wife of 44 year, Phyllis Peth; children, Christina Leigh Peth (Jamie Davis), David Russell Peth, and Clinton William Peth (Jess Dismuke); grandchildren, Samuel Tyler Whiteaker, Sarai Michelle Whiteaker, Ayden Russell Peth, Paisley Anne Davis, Ansley Norine Davis, Jaxon Lee Wright, and Jameson Franklin Peth; sister, Shirley Rose (Freddie); brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Calvin & Beth Gregory, as well as several nieces and nephews. The visitation will be on Sunday, April 26th from 1 until 8 p.m. at 304 Schuman Drive, Bloomingdale. The funeral will be on Monday, April 27th at 11 a.m. at 304 Schuman Drive, Bloomingdale, with the burial to follow at Hillcrest Abbey West Cemetery. Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes – West Chatham Chapel (912) 748-2444
