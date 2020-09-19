John Scott III
Skidaway Island
John Scott III, 96, died peacefully on Friday September 11, the date of his would be 72nd anniversary. His loving wife, Yvonne, preceded him in death two years ago.
John was born in Whitinsville, MA, son of John Scott Jr and Jane Dundas Scott. At seven years of age, his family moved to Elizabethton, TN where he spent his early years before attending Georgia Tech. His studies were interrupted when he enlisted in the U.S. Navy to become a naval aviator. Flying Hellcats and Corsairs, he was training for night fighter operations when WWII ended. Thereafter, he returned to Georgia Tech and completed his degree in Industrial Engineering in 1948. That same year, he married the love of his life, Yvonne Worthy.
John and Yvonne relocated to Sewickley, PA and subsequently to Atlanta where he established a custom architectural metalwork manufacturing company. In 1970, they moved to the Washington DC area where John accepted a position for the transformation of the US Post Office to the US Postal Service. In various management roles, he was instrumental in changing organizational structures and systems. He also made significant contributions in the development of large-scale centralized mail processing centers using advanced equipment and workflows. John was a life member of the Institute of Industrial Engineers and was a past president of the Atlanta chapter.
In 1986 he and Yvonne retired to the Landings in Savannah. John stayed active playing tennis, boating, supporting Kiwanis and enjoying performances of the Philharmonic. He was adventurous and loved his family sailing trips and world travels. He especially enjoyed the fellowship at the Skidaway Island United Methodist Church.
John was a true gentleman known for his caring and calm demeanor and a smile that could light up any room. Never judgmental, he was sought after for his knowledge and wisdom. John was a mentor to many and admired by all.
John is survived by his children Katherine Anderson of Atlanta, John Scott IV of Arlington, VA and James and Georgine Scott of Savannah; grandchildren Michael, Laura, Andrew, Morgen, Derek, Alison and Kyle; great grandchildren Abigail, Sumter and Nathan. He is preceded in death by his wife Yvonne, son-in-law Dr. James D. Anderson, daughter-in-law Cheryl S. Scott, sister Marjorie Fairley and brother Donald Scott.
A memorial service at the Skidaway Island United Methodist Church, respecting social distancing guidelines, is scheduled for October 3rd at 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers and in respect for his wonderful caregivers, donations in his name are welcome to The Marshes of Skidaway Scholarship Fund (95 Skidaway Island State Park Rd, Savannah, 31411 – Checks made out to SHALSI).
