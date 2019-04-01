|
John Strobel Cawley, Jr "Pete", age 69, passed away peacefully on March 28, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was a native of Savannah, born on March 6, 1950 to the late John Strobel Cawley and Betty Jean (Dunsmuir) Cawley. He was a 1968 Jenkins High School graduate followed by four years in the Navy and four years in the Navy Reserves. He graduated from Armstrong Atlantic State University earning his BS in Chemistry. He began working with Primerica in 1979 and was a National Sales Director at the time of his death. He married Marie (Cota) in Washington D.C. on September 24, 1976. Pete was an Eagle Scout and recipient of The Order of the Arrow. He remained active in scouting throughout his adult life and was instrumental in all five sons also earning their Eagle. He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, serving in various callings including bishop and stake president. He was known for his sense of humor, his work ethic, and unwavering devotion to his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed his Saturdays with his children, encouraging them in academics and athletics and inspiring a love and respect for nature. Pete is preceded in death by his children Sariah and James Cawley and his brother Warren Randolph Cawley. Pete is survived by his loving wife Marie, his mother Betty, brothers Robert (Mary) and David, sisters Kathleen Mott and Rebecca (Roberto) Albertani, seven children: John Strobel (Shannon), Daniel Robert (Rebecca), Benjamin Henry (Rachel), Joseph Hughes (Alisha), Matthew Dunsmuir (Jordan Batson), Catherine Elaine (Luis Atencio), and Courtney Alexis, and fifteen grandchildren that were the light of his life.
Friends, family, and others whose lives John touched are invited to a visitation on Tuesday April 2, 2019 from 6pm to 8pm at Baker McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday April 3, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1200 King George Blvd, at 11:00am.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Apr. 1, 2019