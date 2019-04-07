|
John Suchower, 88, resident of Richmond Hill, after battling a long illness, died Monday, 1 April 2019. He was born in Ansonia, CT on 23 Jan 1931. He served as a 2nd Lieutenant in the US Army during the Korean War (1952-55). He received a BA in 1957 from Fairfield Univ, Fairfield, CT, a MA in English and Dramatic Literature in 1960 from the Univ of Detroit, Detroit, Michigan. He was an Instructor in English and Director of Dramatics at Sienna College, Loudonville, NY from 1960-65 and Associate Professor of Dramatic Art and Director of Dramatics at Ursaline College, Louisville, KY (1965-69). He moved to Savannah, GA in 1969 and was an Associate Professor of English and Drama/Speech, Drama-Sp Pgm Director, and Director of the Theater Armstrong Masquers at Armstrong State College until 1992. He is preceded in death by his first wife, Eleanor Suchower, second wife, Mary Suchower and his son, Phillip Suchower. He is survived by his children, Christine Shadie (Chuck), Andy Suchower (Susan), and Steve Suchower (Lisa) along with 7 grandchildren, Sara, Kenneth, Michael, Eleanor, Marisa, Becca, and Jenna, and 3 great-grandchildren, Bailey, Mila, and Max. Also surviving are his second wife's daughters, Sheila Ford (Don) and Susan Lingenfelser with several step-grandchildren Separate memorial services will be held in Richmond Hill, GA and Ansonia, CT at a future date. In lieu of cards and flowers, please make a contribution to the .
Published in Savannah Morning News on Apr. 7, 2019