Carter Funeral Home - Bryan Chapel
10512 Ford Avenue
Richmond Hill, GA 31324
(912) 756-2222
John Baker
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Carter Funeral Home - Bryan Chapel
10512 Ford Avenue
Richmond Hill, GA 31324
John Thomas Baker Jr.


1944 - 2020
John Thomas Baker Jr. Obituary
John Thomas Baker, Jr.
Fleming, Georgia
John Thomas Baker Jr. passed away unexpectedly on February 20, 2020 at his home in Fleming, GA.
John was born in Baltimore, Maryland on October 16, 1944 to John Thomas Baker Sr. and Flossie Maddox. He served as a Corpsman in the United States Navy for four years before marrying Gussie on March 15, 1966. He worked for Gulfstream for 29 years before retiring in 2003. John was a loving husband and devoted father. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, going to the beach, and spending time with his family. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.
John was preceded in death by his brother, Raymond Lee Walker.
John is survived by his wife, Gussie Baker; his children, Chris (Melanie Baker), Shannon (Tim Stone) and Jennifer (Robert Harrison); his nine grandchildren; his two great grandchildren; and his sister, Joyce Baker.
The family will receive friends from 3:00 - 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Carter Funeral Home Bryan Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make contributions to any charitable organization.
Carter Funeral Home Bryan Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit www.carterbryanchapel.com.
Savannah Morning News
02/22/2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020
