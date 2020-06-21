John Thomas Paul
Savannah
John Thomas Paul, 26, of Savannah and son of Roy Eugene Paul and Susan Brown Paul, died Saturday afternoon, June 20, 2020, at his home.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Gamble Funeral Service - 410 Stephenson Avenue.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.