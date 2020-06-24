John Thomas Paul
John Thomas Paul
Savannah
The family of John Thomas Paul, 26, of Savannah and son of Roy Eugene Paul and Susan Brown Paul, will receive friends from 10 until 12 o'clock Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Gamble Funeral Service - 410 Stephenson Avenue, with his funeral service following in the chapel. Interment will be private.
Savannah Morning News



Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Gamble Funeral Service
JUN
25
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Gamble Funeral Service
Funeral services provided by
Gamble Funeral Service
410 Stephenson Avenue
Savannah, GA 31405
(912) 354-1616
June 22, 2020
Regina Isaacs
June 22, 2020
Todd Baiad
June 21, 2020
Susan & Roy - I am so so sorry for your loss. John Thomas & my daughter Nevin went to SCDS together. In fact, they went to prom together their Senior year. Nevin said that John Paul was always so nice & kind, and mentioned his love of cars. Your family will be in my thoughts and especially in my prayers.

Kimberly Ergul
Acquaintance
