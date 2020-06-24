Susan & Roy - I am so so sorry for your loss. John Thomas & my daughter Nevin went to SCDS together. In fact, they went to prom together their Senior year. Nevin said that John Paul was always so nice & kind, and mentioned his love of cars. Your family will be in my thoughts and especially in my prayers.
Kimberly Ergul
John Thomas Paul
Savannah
The family of John Thomas Paul, 26, of Savannah and son of Roy Eugene Paul and Susan Brown Paul, will receive friends from 10 until 12 o'clock Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Gamble Funeral Service - 410 Stephenson Avenue, with his funeral service following in the chapel. Interment will be private.
www.gamblefuneralservice.com.
Savannah Morning News
Savannah
Savannah Morning News
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.