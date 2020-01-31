|
John Thomas Tatum, Sr.
Savannah, GA
On Friday, January 31, 2020, John Thomas Tatum, Sr. went home to be with his Lord and Savior. John was a faithful servant of the Lord for many years at Bible Baptist Church. He served in many capacities, but he always knew his true calling was the Lighted Pathway ministry which served adults with special needs. John felt like each person in his class was a member of his family and did his best to show his love to them by teaching tirelessly about the Lord.
John graduated from Hershel V. Jenkins High School in 1964, and Armstrong State College in 1970. He served in the 118th Field Artillery Group, Georgia Army National Guard for 6 years where he was awarded the S. Ernest Vandiver Trophy for outstanding service as a guardsman. John was one of the most dedicated salesmen in the appliance industry who provided the best customer service to his clients. He even continued serving his customers as much as he could after retiring due to health reasons.
John was the best husband, dad, and granddad ever. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Jean Lord Tatum and his three children, Kimberly Newman (Earl), John Tatum Jr. (Debby), and April Crosby (Evan). He has nine grandchildren, Hunter, Chandler, Trey, Peyton, Kyle, Blayne, Parker, Emma, and Jordan left to cherish all granddad tried to teach them in his words and deeds. He will be missed by his brother William "Bill" Tatum (Beryl) of Rapid City, South Dakota, and other family members who loved him dearly.
John has now joined his precious first-born granddaughter, Ashleigh in heaven. He was also welcomed to heaven by his parents, William R. and Louise Brightwell Tatum, his sister Carolyn and brother Richard.
We love you John, dad, granddad, brother, uncle and friend. We will see you again. WELL DONE THY GOOD AND FAITHFUL SERVANT. Honorary Pallbearers include his grandsons Hunter Newman, Trey Tatum, Chandler Newman, Peyton Tatum, Kyle Tatum, and Parker Crosby.
The family will be receiving friends from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m., Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Bible Baptist Church, 4700 Skidaway Road, Savannah, GA 31404.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, February 3, 2020 at Bible Baptist Church with burial following at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be sent to Hope Children's Home, 11415 Hope International Drive, Tampa, Florida 33625 or Hospice Savannah, 1352 Eisenhower Drive, Savannah, Georgia 31406.
